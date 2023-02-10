Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 15 of Murdaugh murder trial

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Day 15 begins Friday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County.

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.

FIND PREVIOUS STORIES >>> Murdaugh Cases

Watch more videos at the Murdaugh Murder Trial playlist on the WTOC YouTube page.

A timeline of events is available below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Dennis Adams
Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests former Smith State Prison Warden
Smith State Prison
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison
Two arrested after home explosion in Bryan County
Rebecca Foley
10 years later, Rebecca Foley’s murder case on hold in courts

Latest News

Murdaugh trail heads into day 14.
More witnesses testify about Murdaugh’s financial crimes on day 14 of murder trial
THE News at 6
More witnesses testify about Murdaugh’s financial crimes on day 14 of murder trial
Thursday marks day 14 in the Murdaugh murder trial.
Murdaugh’s close friend gives testimony on alleged financial crimes
Murdaugh’s close friend gives testimony on alleged financial crimes
Murdaugh’s close friend gives testimony on alleged financial crimes