Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County’s landmark school house will soon get a new life but they hope to preserve some of its history, one board at a time.

The century-old building will eventually house The Strickland Cultural Arts Center but that means lots of renovation, especially in the auditorium.

Evans County Schools has offered up the lumber from the trusses and joists for those who want to have at least a piece of the building that helped educate generations of this community.

“The hope is that people will reclaim this wood, give it a brand new life for another generation. Perhaps it will be around for another 100 years, that’s the hope,” said Dr. Toney Jordan.

They hope to have it all sold and out of the way in the next few weeks.

They’re selling it for $100 or so per board and buyers can contact Jordan at the school board office.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

