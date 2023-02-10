Sky Cams
Matt Dobson tabbed as Statesboro’s new head football coach

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Georgia Southern football standout Matt Dobson has been named as the new head football coach at Statesboro High School.

Dobson is known around Statesboro for his outstanding play as a member of the Eagles’ football program from 2012-16. During his career, Dobson was a two-time All-conference Sun Belt player, first-team academic All-American, and team captain.

For the last three years, Dobson served as the offensive coordinator at North Forsyth.

Dobson succeeds Jeff Kaiser, who announced his retirement in December after a 27-year coaching career, six with Statesboro in 1996 and 2017-2022.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a 2022 campaign in which they finished with a 3-8 overall record, and 2-3 in 5A Region 3 play.

