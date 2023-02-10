Organizers prepare for the return of the Club Car Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In about six weeks the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club will kick off.

This year marks their sixth tournament and organizers say it will be their biggest and best one yet.

“It’s really important to us that everybody from Savannah comes out and enjoys it whether they do or do not like golf,” said Cheyenne Overby, the Club Car Championship tournament director.

Tournament Director of The Club Car Championship Cheyenne Overby says they prepare for tournament week year-round. The tournament runs from March 20th to the 26th. Overby says there are 156 players who will tee off in round one on the 23rd.

30 of them will receive status on the PGA Tour the following season.

“The future Sam Burns, Scottie Schefflers, Max Homas, those guys have all played in Savannah and been a part of this and now they’re household names on Saturday and Sunday.”

Overby says there’s something for everyone during tournament week. Activities include things like the Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Café 5k, an Executive Women’s Day and this year they’re holding their first concert on the range, Saturday night, featuring Yacht Rock Revue.

“All Saturday tournament tickets, no matter which ticket you have, includes access to the concert and that’ll kick off at about 7:00 p.m. after our military appreciation ceremony.”

Overby says the tournament brings in $3-$5 million. All of the money goes right back into the local community.

“Our tournament donates all of our net proceeds to our nine official charity partners. Last year we donated over $370,000 in a single season.”

Some of the charities include Park Place Outreach, Savannah CASA, EmployAbility and more. Overby says their overall goal is for this to be a community event where everyone feels like they’re a part of it.

“We want you to come out, be a part of it and find something that’s great for you and a good fit for you and your family.”

Overby says tickets are on sale now. If you’re interested in volunteering at the tournament or attending it, click here.

