Rescan your channels: WTOC antenna project complete

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is excited to share that our new megawatt antenna project is complete.

This means we have an improved signal for viewers across the Coastal Empire and the Low Country.

If you receive WTOC on your antenna, then you will now need to rescan your channels.

The Federal Communications Commission has an article posted with tips on rescanning channels. Click here to read.

