Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might have seen a familiar face on America’s Got Talent this week - Flau’jae Johnson.

This is her second time hitting the national stage. Johnson is a Savannah native and many know her for her talent in the studio and on the basketball court.

This past year she signed to Jay Z’s record company Roc Nation with a distribution deal. She’s balancing music and being a starter for the number three college team in America - Louisiana State University.

“I started rapping when I was younger. That was my goal...to fulfill my father’s legacy,” said Johnson.

Flau’jae’s father was Jason Johnson, a rapper who went by the name Camoflauge. He was murdered in Savannah in 2003.

She never got to meet him.

“He was a talented human being that cared about others and tried to tell his story through music and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Her father’s death has been nothing but fuel for Flau’jae to continue what he started.

It started when she was eight years old performing at a party in her dad’s honor. Then, she got her big break when she made her first appearance on America’s Got Talent at 14 years old.

She said she knows she’s fulfilled his legacy, now she is trying to build her own, whether the world is ready or not.

“When I perform that song it’s me telling my story flat out...no cut in it...it’s real raw.”

That’s why she says America’s Got Talent asked her to come back as one of their all stars this week.

“My heart beating in my stomach. Even this time...I was a little nervous. But I was more confident because I’m like girl you got this you’ve been here before.”

As a Freshman starter for LSU, some people may question how she can do both.

“I got that energy to get up and go get it.”

She says when people see her, they won’t say she just has potential - they’ll say she did it.

“I’m basketball and I’m music at the same time. It’s two things intertwined that no one is doing. I feel like I’m in my own lane.”

She says professional basketball is next and music isn’t going anywhere.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.