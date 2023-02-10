Sky Cams
Say " I do” on Valentine’s Day at the Davenport House Museum

By Michaela Romero
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you looking for an affordable way to get married?

Did you know you can get married on Valentine’s Day at the Davenport House Museum’s courtyard garden?

If not, now you do.

Couples can say I do on Tuesday, February 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ceremonies will be offered in 15-minute increments for each couple with a $100 dollar donation that goes to the museum.

Organizers said that couples need to bring a valid Georgia marriage license to get married.

If you are interested or have any questions you can call 912-236-8097.

To learn more about the event, you can visit the Davenport House Museum website.

