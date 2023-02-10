St. Joseph’s Candler Da Vinci robotics surgery system helps with hospital volume

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s Candler in Pooler recently got an upgrade to their robotic surgery system.

WTOC exclusively saw the technology in action during a surgery today. It’s one of the newest upgrades to the Da Vinci robotic surgery system leaving patients with less pain and a quicker recovery time.

Arthur Nonni says he didn’t think twice about getting this surgery after dealing with a pesky hernia.

“It can be painful at times.”

You may wonder how the robot works. Well, the doctor is really behind it all, sitting and controlling it’s every move.

Doctors say they can tackle small surgeries like this one but it also helps with big surgeries because it requires smaller holes. Meaning it’s less invasive.

“Small incisions, less trauma, less intrusion, quicker recovery. At least two or three close friends and family have had gallbladders removed and all kinds of things done robotically and compared to other surgeries they’ve had, they all say ‘wow what an improvement, what a difference.’ So, pretty convincing,” said Nonni.

Dr. Anthony Foley says more people have been open to robotic surgery over the years. Because the surgery requires a shorter stay, Dr. Foley says it also helps with the high volumes hospitals are experiencing.

“Anything that we can do from a surgical standpoint to make patients’ stay easier and ideally shorter, that’s going to free up any space for patients that need them,” said Dr. Foley.

Ever evolving technology, stitching up multiple issues.

