Tybee Island Historic Preservation Commission releases goals for 2023

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Historic Preservation Commission on Tybee Island works hard to maintain several historic districts and properties. The commission says they accomplished a lot this past year and they have new goals set for 2023.

There are three national historic districts on the island: the Strand Cottages Historic District, the Back River Historic District and the Fort Screven Historic District. The HPC is in charge of keeping these districts in top shape, and at the top of your mind.

The HPC Director Cassidi Kendrick says they spent 2022 doing things like renovating some of the Fort Screven signage near the Guard House and bringing back the Historic Tybee Trolley Tour. Kendrick says they also work with various partners like the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization.

She says one of the HPC’s goals this year is supporting Tybee MLK’s first Black History Trail that’s expected to come in the spring. Kendrick says the HPC also plays a part in giving recommendations and guidance to homeowners looking to renovate a home on the historic list.

This year, Kendrick says they have plans to do things like raise money, lay out the economic impact of historic preservation and expand on historic preservation month, which is in May.

“During that time we’d really like to bring more education opportunities to the community for learning about preservation on Tybee, learning some of those landmarks that are here, obviously we’ve got the lighthouse and other buildings like that, but just having the community really open up to seeing some of the historic properties on the island,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick says they also hope to bring back more trolley tours so that residents and visitors can learn more about the importance of preservation.

