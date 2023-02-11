Annual ‘Night to Shine’ prom held to celebrate special needs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids with special needs got to attend their very own prom!

It’s called Night to Shine and it’s designed specifically for those in the special needs community.

Organizers say while it’s just one night of the year, they hope to build lasting connections with the kids who attend.

“We are not stopping at just one night of three hours, we’re building a relationship with their families and our guests. We continue this through life together and not just the prom night, but other activities that we do and plan it and continue the relationship,” said Gina Vogel, the director of Night to Shine at First Baptist Church.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

