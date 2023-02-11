CURE Childhood Cancer holds annual Shell Out for a Cure event

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - CURE Childhood Cancer held their Shell Out for a Cure Oyster Roast tonight!

They do this every year, serving all-you-can-eat oysters and putting the proceeds toward research initiatives.

It included an auction offering vacation home stays, hunting and fishing experiences, spa treatments and more.

They honored two families dealing with childhood cancer at the event and were enthusiastic about how many people came out to support those kids.

“I’m so excited to get to see these families tonight and to be able to see our friends, and just the community show up. This is incredible. We sold over 255 tickets. We had capacity up to 300; we may have 300 tonight. But this event is growing as we continue to raise awareness for CURE Childhood Cancer,” said Jennifer Fanning, the Events Committee Chair for CURE Childhood Cancer.

If you would like to help out, they accept volunteers and donations through their office in Savannah.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.