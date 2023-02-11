Sky Cams
Savannah Irish festival returns

Last year's Savannah Irish Festival. (Source: WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Irish celebrations underway in the Hostess City.

The Savannah Irish Festival made its return after being cancelled the past three years.

It’s the kickoff for several Irish events leading up to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March.

14 Irish societies make up the festival which features Gaelic sports demonstrations, vendors, and music.

Organizers say the event was so popular this year that they reached capacity twice and ran out of Guinness beer by 4 p.m.

“Today, we’ve had people come in from Michigan, New York, Virginia, people that’ve just heard about it. And, of course, our local community. So, people are definitely ready to celebrate green season and kick it off.”

The event runs until 8 Saturday night at Savannah Station.

Organizers are already looking ahead to next year saying they hope to expand the festival to a two-day event.

