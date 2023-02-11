Tybee Island Police names new Assistant Chief

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has announced a new Assistant Police Chief.

Bertram M. Whitley, III joined the Tybee Island Police Department in 2012 and most recently served as a lieutenant working in investigations.

Whitley replaces former assistant chief Tiffany Wall Hayes. Hayes got sworn in as Police Chief in January upon the retirement of long-time police chief Bob Bryson.

Mayor Shirley Sessions says “the City of Tybee is fortunate to have new leadership in place that will continue to develop our top-notch police force and serve our community with courage and compassion.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.