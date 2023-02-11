Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tybee Island Police names new Assistant Chief

Bertram M. Whitley, III, has been named as the new Assistant Police Chief of Tybee Island.
Bertram M. Whitley, III, has been named as the new Assistant Police Chief of Tybee Island.(Source: Tybee Island Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has announced a new Assistant Police Chief.

Bertram M. Whitley, III joined the Tybee Island Police Department in 2012 and most recently served as a lieutenant working in investigations.

Whitley replaces former assistant chief Tiffany Wall Hayes. Hayes got sworn in as Police Chief in January upon the retirement of long-time police chief Bob Bryson.

Mayor Shirley Sessions says “the City of Tybee is fortunate to have new leadership in place that will continue to develop our top-notch police force and serve our community with courage and compassion.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flau'jae Johnson
Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
Smith State Prison
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison

Latest News

Daniel Defense names new CEO
THE News at 6
Lumber on sale from landmark school house in Claxton
THE News at 6
Downtown Port Wentworth under boil water advisory after water main repair
THE News at 6
Tybee Island Historic Preservation Commission releases goals for 2023