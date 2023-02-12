Beyonce announces third show in Atlanta due to high demand
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials, Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour has added a third show in Atlanta.
The third show will take place on August 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows.
You can visit Beyonce’s website for the latest updates on the tour.
Mercedez-Benz Stadium tweeted “unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows.”
