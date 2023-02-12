Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We average 2.80″ during February. So, we’ve already seen over half of our avg monthly rainfall since 6 PM yesterday in Savannah. Plus we’ve got more rain on the way through the overnight.

The main concern tonight will be heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Most areas could see another 1-2″ by morning. Plus, we could still see some lightning, and we already have multiple flood warnings around many rivers in the area.

We’ll look for the worst of these conditions through 2 to 3 AM tonight. Then, rain chances will slowly begin to decrease for the rest of the day. However, we’ll still track scattered to isolated showers through sunset tomorrow night.

Highs tomorrow should end up in the 50s around the area. We’ll also be tracking wind gusts up to 30 MPH throughout the afternoon. Be sure to take this into account with any super bowl plans you might have.

After tomorrow, rain chances diminish and temps begin to warm up. Monday/Tuesday, we’ll have highs in the mid to upper-60s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Wednesday/Thursday, we’ll look for the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Then, our next system should arrive by Friday. Leading to more scattered rain chances and cooler temps in the 50 & the 60s going into next weekend.

