Georgia Southern men notch second straight win, defeating Arkansas State, 68-53

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The home floor at Hanner Fieldhouse has been kind to the Georgia Southern men this season. The Eagles moved to 10-4 at home this season after taking down Arkansas State, 68-53.

The Eagles led by 9 points at halftime and went on a 13-0 run to begin the second half en route to their second straight victory.

Andrei Savrasov scored a career-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Tyren Moore added 12 points and 4 assists.

The Eagles next play at Marshall on 2/16 at 7 PM.

