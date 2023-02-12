Sky Cams
Hop Atomica’s 5th annual Galentine’s celebration returns

Galentine’s celebration
Galentine’s celebration(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new event has become popular in recent years it’s known as Galentine’s Day and it’s a play off of Valentine’s Day.

Galentine’s Day is a day for women to celebrate their friendships with their lady friends.

Hop Atomica was buzzing Sunday for the 5th Annual Galentine’s celebration hosted by Glory Days Vintage.

Various, women-owned, shops set up for the day selling things like baked goods, jewelry, vintage clothing and more. Hop Atomica also created a specialty dish and beer for the day.

People who came got to put their name in a raffle and all of the money raised goes to Renegade Paws Rescue and Over the Moon Savannah, a free-standing diaper bank.

Organizers say not only does the event serve as a great place to buy gifts for your special someone this Valentine’s Day, but it’s a way to build friendships.

“It’s all about just bringing the lovely ladies of your life together and celebrating us.”

”It’s just fun. It’s just super fun and you meet a lot of really great people that I don’t feel like you would normally meet.”

