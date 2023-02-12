Sky Cams
Judge orders DFCS files to be turned over in Leilani Simon case, media order hearing scheduled this week

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A judge has ordered the Department of Family and Children’s Services to turn over records related to Leilani Simon, the Chatham County mother accused of killing her 18-month-old son, Quinton Simon, last October.

In a ruling Wednesday, Judge Tammy Stokes ordered DFCS to produce all files involving Leilani, Quinton, her mother Billie Jo Howell, Leilani’s other two children and their fathers.

These files will be analyzed by the judge to determine if there’s any admissible evidence.

Just last month, DFCS filed a motion to deny access to those files, stating that they are confidential and protected.

In December, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Leilani Simon on felony charges for the murder of Quinton.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Chatham County Superior Court.

According to recent court filings, Judge Stokes is expected to issue a detailed media order about what will be allowed to be recorded in the courtroom moving forward.

