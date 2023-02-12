Sky Cams
Renegade Paws Rescue hosts 2nd annual puppy bowl

Puppy bowl
Puppy bowl(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Renegade Paws Rescue hosted the second annual puppy bowl at Service Brewing in Savannah.

The dogs got to play on a puppy-sized football field all with the hopes of getting adopted.

This is the second year the group has put on the event showcasing their adoptable pups.

“Events like these are fun because we get to get dogs out in different environments. We get to be in a more relaxed environment. We get dogs in front of new people. When we get to have the older puppies play like this, they get to showcase their personalities out to potential adopters,” Rachel Weymouth said.

Also on hand vendors selling dog treats and of course beer ahead of the big game.

Volunteers with Renegade Paws Rescue tell us they expect to see an uptick in adoption applications after Sunday’s event.

