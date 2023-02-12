Savannah businesses prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday and businesses across Savannah are gearing up for large crowds.

Super Bowl Sunday means big crowds for local sports bars and at Savannah Taphouse assistant manager Matt Maerz says it’s all hands on deck for his staff.

“Everyone who works at the Taphouse is working Superbowl Sunday. If this was Sunday last week, we’ll have 2 servers on the floor and a bartender. Tomorrow, we’ll have 6 servers and 4 bartenders all day long,” Maerz said.

But this year the big game comes with a jump in food and drink prices for some Super Bowl favorites.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, beer prices were up 8.6% in 2022 compared to the year before.

Overall groceries have seen a nearly 12 jump.

But it’s not all bad news.

The USDA reports a decrease in chicken wing prices compared to last year.

The National Chicken Council projects Americans to eat 1.45 billion chicken wings during this year’s Super Bowl.

Despite the higher food prices for some categories... Maerz says many are still choosing to eat out during the game.

“This Sunday, we have reservations, we’re booked from 12 when we open till 2 a.m. we’ll be going.”

He says that big sports weekends like this one are crucial for the restaurant’s bottom line during what is typically a time of slower business.

“Every big night of business we get keeps us going through the slow season. Luckily, we’re right here on Broughton Street so the tourism tries to stay alive most of the year, but it definitely keeps us going through the slow season.”

Local businesses hoping for a win this Super Bowl Sunday.

