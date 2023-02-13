Sky Cams
City of Port Wentworth names new Police Chief

port wentworth police
port wentworth police(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth has named a new Police Chief.

Kerry Thomas has taken the job, according to officials. Thomas started in law enforcement with Savannah Police back in 1988.

He comes to Port Wentworth after serving as Police Chief in Chamblee, Georgia.

City Manager Steve Davis’s statement is listed below:

“Chief Thomas is eminently qualified and brings a wealth experience. He will usher in a new era of leadership that is focused on community engagement and professionalism.”

Former Chief Matt Libby retired at the end of January. The City says Libby violated city and department policy.

