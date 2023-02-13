Cool start to the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out dry and chilly with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for inland communities by daybreak.

Factor in the wind and we will feel closer to freezing at daybreak. There will be a westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour through the day. Temperatures climb to about 60 at noon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Dry weather settles in for a few days as high pressure hangs out over our region.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with inland temperatures in the mid to upper 30s at daybreak and highs in the upper 60s.

Warmer weather begins to build in on Wednesday, with morning lows closer to 50 degrees and high in the mid 70s. Thursday morning will be even warmer with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase ahead of an approaching front.

Our next cold front moves in overnight Thursday into Friday, this will bring in our next chance of rain. Friday starts out warm, near 60 degrees with highs near 70 degrees.

Rain looks to clear out for the weekend as cooler air filters back in. Morning lows will be back in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning with highs in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees. Sunday looks to be a bit warmer with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Many of our rivers will be in minor flood stage this week, including the Savannah, Ogeechee, Altamaha and Ohoopee. Some small roads could be impacted.

