Crews in Bulloch Co. working to fix dirt roads after a weekend of rain

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A weekend of rain left its mark on some Bulloch County roads. As county crews try to fix them, they say the less traffic the better.

Bulloch County Transportation crews have a word for the folks who’ve been finding dirt roads like parts of Arcola Road and Buie Driggers Road to joyride and spin their their wheels in the mud....don’t. One person says they’re making a bad situation worse.

A half-day of sunshine may have dried up some of the rain but potholes and washouts remained. In other spots, ruts showed where wider tires had dug in and left their mark.

Bulloch County’s transportation director says the county received 3 to 4 inches of rain over a 48 hour period. He says a slow rain like that does more damage because it saturates the ground and water has nowhere to go.

“A lot of the roads that we have trouble with when rain events come..are places for people to play in four-wheel drives and off-road vehicles,” said transportation director Dink Burtler.

He says crews were out Sunday after the rain stopped to fix what they could. But Bulloch County has more than 700 miles of dirt road-the most in Georgia.

While he says all roads are open, he urges people to slow down and drive responsibly.

He says it will take a couple of days for things to dry but they’re already trying to get things fixed.

