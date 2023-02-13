Sky Cams
Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange will be closed for 96 hours

(Georgia Department of Transportation)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Dean Forest Road will be closed to traffic at the Interstate 16 interchange for 96 hours, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The closure will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. and last until Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

GDOT said the closure is to complete asphalt leveling and concrete paving operations to shift traffic to the new bridge constructed immediately east of the existing bridge.

The construction is part of the project to create a new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Dean Forest and I-16.

Drivers will utilize Chatham Parkway and Pooler Parkway exits on I-16 to detour.

Additionally, the I-16 eastbound Exit 160 off-ramp will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Motorists can find additional information about the closure and detour here.

