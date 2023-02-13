Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All of the rain chances have cleared the area, and these breezy winds should begin to settle down after sunset. Overnight I’ll look for clearing skies as more cold dry air filters in.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for start temps in the mid-30s to 40s around the area. However, it’ll “feel like” it’s in the mid to lower-30s. Be sure to have a heavier coat ready when you walk out the door.

Throughout the day, I’ll look for sunny skies as high temps warm into the mid to upper-60s for most. On Valentine’s Day, I’ll be looking for starting temps in the lower-40s before warming into the upper-60s to lower-70s that afternoon.

Both of these days will be perfect weather for any outdoor date plans you might have. As we go through the week and highs continue to climb each afternoon. We’ll see a return of terrible tree pollen.

If you had allergy issues last week, don’t expect that to change this week. Wednesday/Thursday, we’ll look for mid to upper-70s with mostly cloudy skies as we get warm southeasterly winds moving in.

Our next cold front should arrive by Friday, leading to more scattered rain chances and breezy most of Friday. Then, we’ll track cooler temps in the 50 & the 60s throughout next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.