Effingham Sheriff’s Office hosting recruitment event

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re interested in a job in law enforcement, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a recruitment event this Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Work Source Coastal Effingham Job Center.

You’re asked to bring your resume.

The sheriff’s office is hiring for a number of positions including dispatchers and officers.

Effingham County Fire Rescue, Port City Logistics, and Waffle House will be at the hiring event with open positions as well.

