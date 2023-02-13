Sky Cams
Fans gather at Coach’s Corner in Savannah to watch Super Bowl

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big night for football fans across our area with many taking part in Super Bowl Sunday watch parties.

From Eagles fans to those rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a packed house for Super Bowl Sunday at Coach’s Corner in Savannah.

“It’s like Christmas for sports fans,” John Henderson, Partner, Coach’s Corner said.

And the rivalry was on full display.

“We got the best QB 1 and the best team in the NFL. We earn our spot,” Eagles Fans Lakeisha Hodges & Troy Mitchell said.

“We earn our spot.”

“We know we got the best team. I think Kansas City is the new New England, the team that everyone wants to be beat because they know that we’re the best,” Chiefs Fan Tony Grosso said.

But for staff member John Henderson the real competition isn’t on the football field.

“This is the biggest contested day for me because everyone has a party. So if we get this place filled up, we’re going to be excited.”

He says the goal for restaurants like his bringing in a large crowd.

Many similar businesses increased server and staffing levels for the game...which falls on a day of the week that doesn’t typically bring in many customers.

“On a normal Sunday, it’d be five. Tonight, we’ll have 8 or 10.”

This Super Bowl also marks the first without widespread COVID concerns.

Henderson says it’s an added incentive to do well for restaurants like his with many looking to leave supply chain issues and staffing shortages on the sideline this gameday.

“It’s going to be busy, it’s going to be great. Hopefully it’s a close game and they’ll stay until the fourth quarter.”

And despite the rivalry fans here have the same idea about how the day after should be spent.

Reporter: You going to work tomorrow?

“No. No I’m not. Not at all.”

Restaurant owners hoping a day off for fans means scoring big business this Super Bowl Sunday.

