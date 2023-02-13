Junior Service League of Beaufort collects prom dresses for students

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Prom season is approaching, and that means many high school students will soon be preparing for the big day by going dress and suit shopping. The cost of participating in the milestone can sometimes put a strain on wallets. A local organization is collecting gently used dresses and accessories to hand out to students for free in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton Counties. WTOC spoke with a volunteer who says you could be one lucky girl’s fairy godmother.

Jessica Dubose , the chairwoman for the prom boutique of the Junior Service League of Beaufort said picking a prom dress is a special moment in a teenage girl’s life.

She said she always looks forward to the boutique they have been putting together for the past 12 years.

“Just getting to see them come out with a dress on that they love and the realization that they get to take that for free and they don’t have to worry about their family having to pay for it.”

She said she thinks that every student who wants to go to prom should have the opportunity to feel like a princess without the price.

“Some of these girls would not be able to go to prom unless they get to come to our event.”

Students like Kiwa Bertholf, who attended the Junior Service League of Beaufort boutique last year, said that she can’t wait to attend this year’s event.

For this year’s prom, Kiwa wanted to wear a dress that makes a statement for her senior year.

“I think I want something kinda dramatic something very senior year, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity kind of thing. So I think I’m just gonna go in a pick a dress that I like and love it,” said Kiwa.

Jessica said that she thinks Kiwa will be able to find what she is looking for with donations from the community.

“There are so many to choose from. There are long there are short they have all over it is not just one type of dress.”

Dubose says it takes a community effort.

Her favorite part is seeing the smile on the girls’ faces when they leave.

Any student who needs a dress and accessories can attend the boutique and all they need is to bring their school ID.

It will be held on March 4th at Bridges Preparatory School in Beaufort from 1 pm to 4 pm. If you would like to donate a dress or accessories, you can drop them off at the following locations:

City Java and News – Beaufort 301 Carteret St, Beaufort, SC 29902

Kinghorn Insurance – Beaufort 910 Carteret St, Beaufort, SC 29901

Tabby Shore Boutique – Beaufort 101 West Street Extension, Beaufort, SC 29902

Tidal Creek Fellowship Church – Beaufort 290 Brickyard Point Rd S, Beaufort, SC 29907

Inner Peace Spa – Bluffton 48 Pennington Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910

Lux Medical Spa- Bluffton 350 Fording Island Rd #101, Bluffton, SC 29910

Pink Magazine – HHI 37 New Orleans Rd UNIT M, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

