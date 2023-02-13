Travel spike could bring extra improvements to the Savannah/HHI Airport, officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport saw a record-breaking number or travelers passing through the airport in 2019 but when the pandemic hit in 2020, those numbers took a big hit.

The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport’s numbers show that around 3 million-500 thousand people traveled through the airport last year and airport officials say that that record high number shows the need for several improvement projects they have in the works.

Some of those projects include expanding the airport’s TSA checkpoint, as well as expanding the footprint of the lone terminal.

Lori Lynah, the airport’s air service development director, says that those projects are longer-term, big picture projects, with the goal being to make traveling through the airport easier and more comfortable.

Seeing numbers like they saw in 2022 makes it easier to show the need for such projects.

“These are numbers we track all the time, and we track the number of air carrier seats that we have and just the whole picture, as a whole. And we do need to keep showing that growth so that we can keep qualifying for the federal money to do projects that are gonna improve the building and the whole airport campus. The whole picture is really important to us,” Lynah said.

Lynah adds that in January alone, 30,000 more people boarded flights out of the airport than they did at the same time last year and January is usually a slow time for the airport.

