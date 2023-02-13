Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Travel spike could bring extra improvements to the Savannah/HHI Airport, officials say

Savannah Hilton Head International Airport
Savannah Hilton Head International Airport(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport saw a record-breaking number or travelers passing through the airport in 2019 but when the pandemic hit in 2020, those numbers took a big hit.

The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport’s numbers show that around 3 million-500 thousand people traveled through the airport last year and airport officials say that that record high number shows the need for several improvement projects they have in the works.

Some of those projects include expanding the airport’s TSA checkpoint, as well as expanding the footprint of the lone terminal.

Lori Lynah, the airport’s air service development director, says that those projects are longer-term, big picture projects, with the goal being to make traveling through the airport easier and more comfortable.

Seeing numbers like they saw in 2022 makes it easier to show the need for such projects.

“These are numbers we track all the time, and we track the number of air carrier seats that we have and just the whole picture, as a whole. And we do need to keep showing that growth so that we can keep qualifying for the federal money to do projects that are gonna improve the building and the whole airport campus. The whole picture is really important to us,” Lynah said.

Lynah adds that in January alone, 30,000 more people boarded flights out of the airport than they did at the same time last year and January is usually a slow time for the airport.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last year's Savannah Irish Festival. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Irish festival returns
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Judge orders DFCS files to be turned over in Leilani Simon case, media order hearing scheduled this week
City of Savannah
City of Savannah turns 290 on Sunday
Flau'jae Johnson
Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
Two jurors dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 16 of Murdaugh murder trial
Fountain at Forsyth Park
Savannah preparing for Valentine’s Day