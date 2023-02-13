Old Fashioned Bazaar: Vintage fashion week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all have those memories of that jacket or shirt or outfit from college, or maybe even childhood that you wore all the time.

While it may have faded from popularity and gone out of style years ago, that doesn’t mean it can’t find a place today.

With that idea in mind, this week is all about turning back the clock for Savannah’s first vintage fashion week!

This morning I’m joined by Helena Dunne, the Owner/Operator of Old Fashioned Bazaar who put this week together.

