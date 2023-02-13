Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Philadelphia Eagles facing Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy

By Shea Schrader
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Philadelphia Eagles are facing the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

Both teams are in a somewhat familiar spot.

The Chiefs most recently won Super Bowl 54, their second ever, in 2020. They returned to the game in 2021 but lost.

The Eagles, on the other hand, are returning to the game after famously winning their first ever Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 52, just five years ago.

Despite the success that both teams have seen in recent years- fans are still hungry for another win.

“It’d be fantastic. I’d be happy. I’d be ecstatic,” Kansas City Chiefs Fan Gary Cline said.

“It would mean a for me to see them win a Super Bowl again. It’s just something special to me for years. I finally seen one, and now I’m about to see another one,” Philadelphia Eagles Fan Rashad Jackson said

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Flau'jae Johnson
Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent
Bertram M. Whitley, III, has been named as the new Assistant Police Chief of Tybee Island.
Tybee Island Police names new Assistant Chief
Last year's Savannah Irish Festival. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Irish festival returns
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months

Latest News

Puppy bowl
Renegade Paws Rescue hosts 2nd annual puppy bowl
Galentine’s celebration
Hop Atomica’s 5th annual Galentine’s celebration returns
Hop Atomica’s 5th annual Galentine’s celebration returns
Renegade Paws Rescue hosts 2nd annual puppy bowl