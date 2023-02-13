Philadelphia Eagles facing Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Philadelphia Eagles are facing the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

Both teams are in a somewhat familiar spot.

The Chiefs most recently won Super Bowl 54, their second ever, in 2020. They returned to the game in 2021 but lost.

The Eagles, on the other hand, are returning to the game after famously winning their first ever Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 52, just five years ago.

Despite the success that both teams have seen in recent years- fans are still hungry for another win.

“It’d be fantastic. I’d be happy. I’d be ecstatic,” Kansas City Chiefs Fan Gary Cline said.

“It would mean a for me to see them win a Super Bowl again. It’s just something special to me for years. I finally seen one, and now I’m about to see another one,” Philadelphia Eagles Fan Rashad Jackson said

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.