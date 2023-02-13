Savannah preparing for Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite the rainy weekend, the Savannah Tourism Leadership Council says a lot of people were out and about this weekend.

Around Valentine’s Day is when this city starts to get really busy.

The weekend was busy, but even though Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, places like the Olde Pink House will still be busy.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce says there really isn’t a slow season in Savannah anymore, but the Valentine’s Day holiday kicks off the busier part of the year.

On the holiday itself, there will be a boost in sales for many of the local businesses, not just in the historic district but all across Chatham County.

“In a city known for hospitality, a day of romance fits right in with what we are about so our restaurants, our tours, all those folks are going to be gearing up for a great valentine’s season and as we get ready to support all of our members, we of course want to encourage everybody to shop local,” said Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce President Bert Brantley.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce says this week will be a boost for their business community and encourages everyone to think local as they make their plans.

“I think it means we will be able to get some reservations that our visitors who are normally here on the weekends won’t fill up our restaurants so it is a great place to go try your favorite place, there is obviously a lot of really nice spots around Savannah, maybe a chance to go do something a little touristy, have a little staycation on a Tuesday right here in Savannah,” Brantley said.

While many of the weekend visitors are gone, there will still be visitors and locals planning date night Tuesday, so make sure to get in your reservations soon if you have not already.

