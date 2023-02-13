Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SCAD Black Artists in Music concert

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, the SCAD Honeybees are putting on a show that you dont want to miss.

They are bringing back their Black Artists in Music concerts for you to hear some iconic songs written by Georgia legends.

Joining us to tell you all about the show is Mike Evariste the producer of the SCAD Honeybees and American Idol winner and SCAD Honeybees member, Candice Glover.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last year's Savannah Irish Festival. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Irish festival returns
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Judge orders DFCS files to be turned over in Leilani Simon case, media order hearing scheduled this week
City of Savannah
City of Savannah turns 290 on Sunday
Flau'jae Johnson
Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent

Latest News

Old Fashioned Bazaar: Vintage fashion week
Old Fashioned Bazaar: Vintage fashion week
Savannah Candy Kitchen preparing for Valentine’s Day
Savannah Candy Kitchen preparing for Valentine’s Day
Old Fashioned Bazaar: Vintage fashion week
Old Fashioned Bazaar: Vintage fashion week
Old Fashioned Bazaar: Vintage fashion week
Old Fashioned Bazaar: Vintage fashion week