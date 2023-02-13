Sky Cams
Sea camp registration officially open for summer enrollment

Sea camp
Sea camp(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Marine Science Center is always looking for fun ways to teach kids about the marine life we have right on our coast.

Sea Camp is a nine-week camp and this year staff at the science center say they’re expecting nearly 140 kids to take part.

Program Director at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, Alli Williford says the camp runs from May 29-July 24.

She says all of June is booked up, but every week in July still has openings. Williford says this means they have 30 spots still open.

The camp is for kids ages 6-11. In previous years Williford says they’d have 10 campers per week, but they upped that to 15 this year. Each day of camp is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to accommodate parents’ work schedules.

Williford says campers get to do and experience a lot during their week at camp.

“Some days you might learn about endangered species and focus on the North Atlantic Right Whale and sea turtles, a couple of days we have field trips where we go out on the boat cruises and learn about dolphins, we’ll go to the marsh one day. One day we’ll learn about invertebrates and how many invertebrates make up our ocean and how they’re so important even though you might not put a whole lot of stock in these animals,” Alli Williford said.

Sea Camp is certainly not the only program they have, though.

Williford says they’re looking to do a lot more throughout the year. So, she says it’s best to follow along on their website and social media pages for activities you can get involved in.

