Sinkhole causing traffic issues in Bluffton neighborhood

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - A sinkhole is causing traffic issues in a Bluffton neighborhood.

A sinkhole formed at The Farm at Buckwalter on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewage.

They say the sinkhole caused a water main break which resulted in some sewage issues and foul odor for people living there.

The water and sewage company says those issues are resolved and they have manhole covers out there.

Traffic however is still an issue. Officials say they don’t know when the sinkhole will be repaired but it will be a lengthy process.

