Statesboro hospital sending out emails with heart health tips all month

By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Medical advice often requires an appointment and an exam. This month, it’s just a click away.

East Georgia Regional is offering Heart Health tips each day through email. It’s the same information and advice they’re sending to their own staff.

“The general population needs to hear those hints as well. If you sign up, you get them delivered to your inbox,” said Dr. Alan Scott.

The tips range from cutting sodium and other diet improvements to ways to increase your activity.

Doctor Scott says small steps can add up to make a large difference.

“Studies have shown that walking as little as 3-4 blocks a day or taking the stairs at work instead of the elevator can have a huge impact on your chances of having cardiovascular disease.”

So far, more than 800 people have signed up for the info.

Scott and others hope they can save that many people and more from a medical emergency in the long run.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

