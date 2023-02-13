Two jurors dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two jurors in the Murdaugh murder trial have been dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19.
The judge announced Monday morning that two jurors and the clerk of court have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two jurors were dismissed for the rest of the case and replaced by two alternate jurors.
