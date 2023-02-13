Two jurors dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two jurors in the Murdaugh murder trial have been dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19.

The judge announced Monday morning that two jurors and the clerk of court have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two jurors were dismissed for the rest of the case and replaced by two alternate jurors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

