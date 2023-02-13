Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Two jurors dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19

(Nick Neville)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two jurors in the Murdaugh murder trial have been dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19.

The judge announced Monday morning that two jurors and the clerk of court have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two jurors were dismissed for the rest of the case and replaced by two alternate jurors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last year's Savannah Irish Festival. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Irish festival returns
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
City of Savannah
City of Savannah turns 290 on Sunday
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Judge orders DFCS files to be turned over in Leilani Simon case, media order hearing scheduled this week
Flau'jae Johnson
Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent

Latest News

LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 16 of Murdaugh murder trial
Week three of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial comes to a close
Week three of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial comes to a close
Alex Murdaugh, right, sits with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at...
Week three of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial comes to a close
Former housekeeper takes the stand at Murdaugh trial
Former housekeeper takes the stand at Murdaugh trial