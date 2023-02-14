2023 Celtic Heritage Festival happening after Greening of the Fountain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A traditional Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festivity will come together with one of the season’s newest festivals in Forsyth Park the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day.

Immediately following the Greening of the Fountain this year, the Celtic Heritage Festival begins a two-day celebration of Irish culture, food and music.

Victoria Smith is the executive director of the Celtic Heritage Festival. She joined us with details on the family-friendly event that will kick off a busy St. Patrick’s week in Savannah.

