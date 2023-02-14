Adult, child in hospital after house fire in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people, including a young child, are in the hospital following an overnight house fire in Garden City.

Garden City’s fire chief says the blaze was catastrophic, describing the scene as having lots of smoke and flames.

Thanks to the actions of one father...everyone made it out alive.

3 a.m. is when Garden City fire officials say they responded to this home on Chatham Villa Drive.

They say eight people, four adults and four children, were in the house at the time.

Robbie Garcia says he’s the homeowner’s brother.

“They ended up losing their dog and then my nephew got burned really bad.”

His nephew, a young child, flown to the Augusta Burn Unit after suffering severe injuries during the fire.

Garcia says he’s now stable.

Fire crews say another man was sent to an area hospital from smoke.

“Tragedy, man. It sucks. They lost everything, man. Yeah it’s bad.”

Garden City’s Fire Chief says investigators believe the blaze broke out in the kitchen and was the result of a grease fire.

“As we know with grease fires, they get out of control, they extend. It burns pretty hot and spreads pretty rapidly,” said Chief Dick.

The fire chief says there weren’t any working smoke detectors in the home and that the father rushed back into the flames to save one of his children.

“It was a pretty catastrophic fire for that size residence. We always tell people not to go back into the residence but he did the right thing and got his son.”

Fire officials have not released names of the victims but Garcia says his brother’s family plans to stay with relatives out of state.

“They built this from nothing. You know what I mean? The struggled but now they’re doing good and this happens. But, they got their foot up. They’re going to keep their head up.”

