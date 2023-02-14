Arraignment date set for Chatham Co. mom accused of killing her son

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The next court date has been set for a Chatham County mother accused of killing her toddler.

Leilani Simon’s arraignment has been scheduled for the morning of Thursday, March 23.

Simon is accused of killing her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon.

He was reported missing in early October of 2022. A search of a Chatham County landfill lasted several weeks before his remains were found and identified.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.