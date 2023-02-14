Boil water advisory issued for parts of Chatham Co., Effingham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parts of Chatham County and Effingham County are under a boil water advisory due to a water line break.

According to the City of Savannah, a major water break line happened at Benton Boulevard and Meinhard Road. This is just west of I-95 near the Lakeshore Subdivision. The city says the water valve at the location of the water break line has been closed.

Water pressure will slowly return to those south and east of the break including The Highlands, Georgia Tech-Savannah, Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, and Gulfstream.

Effingham County Water customers and some residents in Port Wentworth will remain without water until the water line repairs can be done. Right now, there is no estimate of when water will be restored.

“We’ve got crews out here at 10 p.m. on a cold night because we want to deliver a quick result for our customers which is restoration of water services. Until we get water services restored, we’re going to keep working on it,” said Nick Zoller with the City of Savannah.

According to the City of Port Wentworth’s Public Works Department, the Lake Shore, Pine Forest, Newport, Rice Creek, and Rice Hope subdivision have also been impacted.

The Effingham County School District says there are several schools impacted by the outage including South Effingham Elementary, South Effingham Middle, South Effingham High, Marlow Elementary, and Blandford Elementary.

Those schools will be under a boil water advisory Tuesday. Parents are asked to send their children with one or two bottles of water with them, if possible. The school district will also provide bottled water.

All areas impacted by water service interruption and low water pressure are under a boil water advisory.

