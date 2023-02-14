Chatham and Effingham County residents under boil water advisory after water main break

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in Chatham and Effingham Counties are under a boil water advisory after a water main break overnight.

The water line burst near the Lakeshore subdivision on Meinhard Road near I-95 in Port Wentworth.

“We are at the scene where this water main break happened last night. Follow me. We’re in the Lake Shore neighborhood. This is the ditch where crews had to dig through the night to get down to that water main break. They fixed the problem, but as you can see, there’s still quite a mess left behind.”

The pipe break has put a large portion of north Chatham and South Effingham counties under a boil water advisory including James White and his family.

“Right now, we’ve been using bottled water to brush teeth. We haven’t done any cooking today, but we’ve been using it to brush teeth and all that stuff,” Resident James White said.

Though White says, the timing of it worked out ok.

“Nah, it wasn’t that bad last night, because it was around bed time anyway. And once it came back on, it was 2-3 o’clock in the morning, which is before we get up for school and work. It wasn’t that much of an inconvenience,” Resident James White said.

Kavita Patel says it has not affected her Subway location off Jimmy Deloach and Benton.

She says, they use hot water to clean everything, anyway.

“Yesterday, when it happened, it didn’t affect us, business or anything. Normally, when we wash dishes and everything, we have the hot water for all the compartments,” Subway manager Kavita Patel said.

“The water from the tap is already nasty,” Julius Harley said.

Julius Harley is doing work in the area.

He says, he plans to follow the health department’s guidelines.

“If people are saying the water line broke, and they’re telling us to boil it and everything, I feel we should do that. But the best thing is just buying bottled waters from the store,” Harley said.

