Chatham Parkway Subaru holds blood drive with the American Red Cross

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southeast Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross getting a big donation at Monday’s blood drive.

They partnered with Chatham Parkway Subaru and were awarded a check for $5,000.

Organizers say it’s important to remember there will always be a need for blood and your donations at blood drives like this one can help people right here in the Coastal Empire.

“The need for blood is constant and never ending. Blood is a perishable product so it cannot sit on the shelf forever so we have to constantly collect blood to keep a supply on the shelves for people who need it - people who are in car accidents, people who are being treated for cancer. There’s always a need for blood,” said Maria Center, the executive director for the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross.

You don’t have to wait for the next blood drive to donate.

American Red Cross has an office right off I-16 where you can give blood any time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.