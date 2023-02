SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day can be a costly holiday. One way to save some cash it to bake your own treats.

Melvin Leland, from Grins and Giggles, joined Morning Break to show how we can decorate our own cakes and make them look store bought.

Leland also decorated a special cake for WTOC’s 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.