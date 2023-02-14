Sky Cams
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72

Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2009, in Tampa, Florida.(Shea Walsh/APImages for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Conrad Dobler, one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1970s, has died. He was 72.

The Cardinals announced Dobler died Monday in Pueblo, Colorado. No cause of death was given.

Dobler played left guard on an offensive line that included Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf for a St. Louis team that became known as the “Cardiac Cardinals.”

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent. On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s. Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most.”

Dobler earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1975-77 while playing under Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell. He played for the Cardinals from 1972-77 before moving on to play two seasons with New Orleans and Buffalo.

Dobler was a fifth-round pick out of Wyoming in the 1972 NFL draft. He is survived by six children and 12 grandchildren.

