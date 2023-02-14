Hinesville couple spends Valentine’s Day serving the community

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, you’ve probably made dinner plans for the evening.

But for two Hinesville police officers they don’t have to wait until work ends to see their loved one.

“I was his dispatcher for a year before we ever met in person. All we knew was each other on the radio,” Lisa Joseph said.

But then, in 1999, Lisa and Gregory Joseph finally met in person.

On Leap Day 2000 they were married and the rest is history.

”She told me what to do then and she’s telling me what to do now!”

Lisa and Greg have been with the Hinesville PD for a little over a year. These days, they work in different departments,” Gregory Joseph said.

But they have spent more than two decades serving the city together.

“When we were working side by side, we could think of what each other was getting ready to do or say.”

“We knew what the other person was gonna do.”

”We knew whether or not to take down the bad guy or just let the other one talk to the person and calm them down.”

Part of what makes it work, they tell me, is keeping work and home life separate.

And with differing schedules remembering to enjoy the little moments.

”We normally don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day, but he surprised me and brought me flowers last night. Even though it was his birthday, he gave me flowers. He does little things that surprise me all the time!”

After 23 years of marriage and working together, the Josephs have two daughters, two sons-in-law, and five grandchildren.

Through all of that, they say their relationship has boiled down to one thing.

“Communication.”

”Absolutely. Talking to each other. That’s how we’ve made it work so long.”

And they say, that’s what’ll take them another 23 years.

