Lawmakers address top issues during Savannah-Chatham Day at state legislature

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah-Chatham leaders and business owners are talking to lawmakers about changes they want to see in our area.

Many traveled to the state capitol for Savannah-Chatham Day recently.

As hundreds advocating for the City of Savannah and Chatham County packed out the state capital, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says several topics were brought up like public safety and early education.

The public school system is wanting more funding for pre-kindergarten programs an effort to get kids in schools sooner. They are just one of many needing funding from lawmakers.

“You had Chatham Area Transit talking about issues with transportation.”

Mayor Johnson says his main concerns are too many guns on the streets and alleviating homelessness in the city.

“There are a lot of people in our community that are unsheltered and we want policy help, financial help to be able to address it,” Mayor Johnson said.

Georgia House Rep. Ron Stephens says many at the capitol brought up the cost of taxes.

“The big thing that got our attention, a lot of people I represent are hard working folks...but we collected more tax than we feel like we needed to spend. So we’ll be again sending back another $500 check,” Rep. Stephens said.

He says single tax filers will receive $250 and larger family’s will receive $500 sometime during the fall of this year.

As he says education was a big topic on Savannah-Chatham day, he’s introduced legislation called the Workforce Acceleration Act. It would be a pilot program qualifying nonprofits to teach people 21 and older who did not finish high school and want a diploma. He says he hopes to open a charter school to bring this idea to life.

“It’ll be a mechanism and a place to go to get an education and most importantly a diploma that you earn that will get you the ability to a life sustaining job,” Rep. Stephens said.

Many looking forward to change in the Savannah-Chatham area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.