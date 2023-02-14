Man arrested after police chase in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies say a suspect on the run drove his car into a patrol car with an officer inside on Tuesday in Liberty County.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a domestic incident and found the suspect had several warrants out for arrest. They say he ran away when they tried to take him into custody.

About an hour later, they noticed his car was missing from the scene. Deputies caught up to the suspect, chased him and tried to stop the car with a move called a PIT Maneuver.

A captain said that was when the suspect tried to hit the patrol car.

“During the process of the pursuit with the Liberty County deputies, the subject stopped his vehicle and attempted to hit one of the deputies in the patrol vehicle and ended up crashing, fleeing through the woods,” said Captain of Police Services, Dennis Poulsen.

The suspect was arrested a short time later. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it was a multi-agency effort to get the man in custody.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.