Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man arrested after police chase in Liberty Co.

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies say a suspect on the run drove his car into a patrol car with an officer inside on Tuesday in Liberty County.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a domestic incident and found the suspect had several warrants out for arrest. They say he ran away when they tried to take him into custody.

About an hour later, they noticed his car was missing from the scene. Deputies caught up to the suspect, chased him and tried to stop the car with a move called a PIT Maneuver.

A captain said that was when the suspect tried to hit the patrol car.

“During the process of the pursuit with the Liberty County deputies, the subject stopped his vehicle and attempted to hit one of the deputies in the patrol vehicle and ended up crashing, fleeing through the woods,” said Captain of Police Services, Dennis Poulsen.

The suspect was arrested a short time later. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it was a multi-agency effort to get the man in custody.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory remains in place for parts of Chatham, Effingham counties
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange will be closed for 96 hours
Two jurors dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Water main break
Chatham and Effingham County residents under boil water advisory after water main break
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Bulloch Co. murder
Hinesville couple spends Valentine’s Day serving the community
Hinesville couple spends Valentine’s Day serving the community
Rep. Carter shows appreciation to veterans for Valentine’s Day
Rep. Carter shows appreciation to veterans for Valentine’s Day