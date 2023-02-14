Man dead after accident at the Caesarstone manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after an accident at the Caesarstone manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill.

Bryan County coroner Bill Cox confirms that 40-year-old Tivon Holmes was pronounced dead at Memorial Health following the accident on Monday, February 6.

Cox couldn’t confirm details of the accident.

Caesarstone manufactures quartz surfaces. The company’s Richmond Hill plant opened back in 2015.

WTOC reached out to Caesarstone, but the company did not provide any additional information.

