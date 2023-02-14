Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man dead after accident at the Caesarstone manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after an accident at the Caesarstone manufacturing plant in Richmond Hill.

Bryan County coroner Bill Cox confirms that 40-year-old Tivon Holmes was pronounced dead at Memorial Health following the accident on Monday, February 6.

Cox couldn’t confirm details of the accident.

Caesarstone manufactures quartz surfaces. The company’s Richmond Hill plant opened back in 2015.

WTOC reached out to Caesarstone, but the company did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory remains in place for parts of Chatham, Effingham counties
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange will be closed for 96 hours
Two jurors dismissed after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Rep. Carter shows appreciation to veterans for Valentine’s Day
Rep. Carter shows appreciation to veterans for Valentine’s Day
Water main break
Chatham and Effingham County residents under boil water advisory after water main break
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Arraignment date set for Chatham Co. mom accused of killing her son
Hinesville couple spends Valentine’s Day serving the community
Hinesville couple spends Valentine’s Day serving the community