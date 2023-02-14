Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Bulloch Co. murder

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder in Bulloch County in 2020.

Lee Allen Mayhew has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 55 years for killing Bonnie Lanier Rushing.

A jury found Mayhew guilty of 13 charges, including murder, in early February.

Rushing was killed at her home and her car was stolen. Mayhew was arrested in Florida with the stolen vehicle.

